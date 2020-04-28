Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Allergan by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,866,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Allergan by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Allergan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allergan by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $188.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.13.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

