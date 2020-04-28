Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Trading Up 5.4%

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) shares were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.11, approximately 161,798 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 307,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Albany International by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Albany International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

