Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Down 30.1% in April

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.