Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Down 30.1% in April

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 83.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

