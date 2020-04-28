AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC reduced its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AFLAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,022,000 after purchasing an additional 558,730 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 55.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in AFLAC by 58.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

