ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADIDAS AG/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $112.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.95.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.