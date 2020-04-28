Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.01. Acacia Diversified shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 13,476 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA)

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade cannabis oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. It also intends to engage in the research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical hemp products and dietary supplements.

