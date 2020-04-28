Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,217 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $5,918,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,997 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,657. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

