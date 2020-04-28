Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Decreased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,553,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 33,952 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $122,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Cfra lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of ABT opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

