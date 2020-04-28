ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 18 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 18 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 16.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a CHF 18 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 17 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 18.50.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

