A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.53, approximately 1,599,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,289,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,316,000 after purchasing an additional 520,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,970 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,909,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

