62,994 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,994 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,935,000. Microsoft accounts for about 19.4% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,323.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average of $158.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.