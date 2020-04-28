$59.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce sales of $59.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.10 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $66.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.81 per share, with a total value of $224,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Milkie Duffield purchased 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $202,556.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,026.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FUN opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.