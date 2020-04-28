$5.97 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post sales of $5.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.71 million to $6.19 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $4.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $27.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.09 million to $28.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $58.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 58.16% and a negative net margin of 227.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Strongbridge Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,348.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

