4,025 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $3,479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Biogen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.50.

BIIB opened at $303.24 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

