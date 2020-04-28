$4.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report $4.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.57 billion and the highest is $4.74 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,979,000 after buying an additional 833,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after buying an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,404,000 after buying an additional 487,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.