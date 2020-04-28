3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,373 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 2.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $102,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $198.96. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.