34,026 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock opened at $243.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

