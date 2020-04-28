178,374 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 178,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.38.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

