101,041 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,639,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 997.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,256 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1,326.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,081,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in S&P Global by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,924,000 after purchasing an additional 226,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,946,000 after purchasing an additional 219,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $291.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.99. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

