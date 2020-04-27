Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $158.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $181.50. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,985.25.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.07.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $1,674,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at $30,290,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 924,861 shares of company stock worth $109,773,896 over the last ninety days.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

