Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.12.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,290,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $6,178,195.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 924,861 shares of company stock valued at $109,773,896.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $158.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,985.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $181.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

