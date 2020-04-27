Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $125.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.98. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

