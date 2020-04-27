Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to “Strong-Buy”

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

WLKP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy Woelfel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $54,344.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,227.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $747,041.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,900,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,108 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 726,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 435,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

