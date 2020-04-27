Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gain Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Gain Capital stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. Gain Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Gain Capital will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 77,126 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 77,126 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

