Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $113.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

