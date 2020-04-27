Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. SVB Leerink cut Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of WVE opened at $8.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $281.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.09. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $138,317. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

