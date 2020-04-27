Zacks Investment Research Lowers BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BHOOY. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

