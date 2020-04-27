Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) to Sell

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WPC. Citigroup cut their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

NYSE:WPC opened at $58.72 on Friday. WP Carey has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 27,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter worth $116,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 123.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 4.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 257,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 148.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 71,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

