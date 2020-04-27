Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will report $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.90. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $8.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $10.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.76.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,459.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,165 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Arista Networks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $216.81 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $324.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

