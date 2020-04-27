Zacks: Analysts Expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Five analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.16.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.53. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.61.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.