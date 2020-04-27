Zacks: Analysts Expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $538,640.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,933,696.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 151,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,960. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,248,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $2,751,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.89. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.