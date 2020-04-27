Zacks: Analysts Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post $1.61 EPS

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.82. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. TheStreet cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $107.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

ABG stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

