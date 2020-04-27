Xerox (XRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is scheduled to post its Q1 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Xerox to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Xerox has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.60-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.60-$3.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $17.97 on Monday. Xerox has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.