Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of XSG stock opened at GBX 0.82 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. Xeros Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.53 ($0.14).
Xeros Technology Group Company Profile
