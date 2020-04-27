Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of XSG stock opened at GBX 0.82 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. Xeros Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.53 ($0.14).

Get Xeros Technology Group alerts:

Xeros Technology Group Company Profile

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xeros Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeros Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.