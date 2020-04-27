Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

WRTC has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.35 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised Wrap Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of WRTC opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. Wrap Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.87.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRTC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Wrap Technologies by 1,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 78,924 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 5,601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 335.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

