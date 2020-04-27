Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Shares of WWLNF stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. Worldline has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

