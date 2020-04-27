Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)‘s stock had its “strong sell” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking services. The Company offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services. Woori Financial Group Inc. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on WF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

WF opened at $18.95 on Friday. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woori Financial Group (WF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.