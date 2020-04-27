Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 5.22-5.52 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.22-$5.52 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.69. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.98.
About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.
