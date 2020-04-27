WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WKEY opened at $4.30 on Friday. WISeKey International has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $22.27.

WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). The company offers microchips in various IoT sectors, including connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.

