Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,577,000 after buying an additional 273,081 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Shares of WSM opened at $57.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In related news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

