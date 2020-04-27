Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WLMS. ValuEngine downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

WLMS opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.81 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

