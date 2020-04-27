William Blair Comments on O’Reilly Automotive Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.23 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.06.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $384.82 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

