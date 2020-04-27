Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,690 at Deutsche Bank

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,340 ($43.94) to GBX 2,690 ($35.39) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,990 ($39.33) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Whitbread to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,956.76 ($52.05).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,651 ($34.87) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,783.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,059.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 1.26. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

In other Whitbread news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total transaction of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

