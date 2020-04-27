West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday.

WST stock opened at $195.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $196.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,888,000 after buying an additional 68,472 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

