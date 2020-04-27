WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSBC. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Owen acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,657 shares of company stock worth $147,980. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1,372.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

