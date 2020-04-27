Weight Watchers International (WW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Weight Watchers International to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Weight Watchers International has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.15-2.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.15 to $2.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, analysts expect Weight Watchers International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WW stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.50. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Weight Watchers International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weight Watchers International from $63.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

