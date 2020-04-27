Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.90. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOKF. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $88.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,189,000 after buying an additional 130,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,423,000 after acquiring an additional 165,217 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,219,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,547,000 after acquiring an additional 55,129 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,030,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

