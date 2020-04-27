Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $34,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,231,000 after buying an additional 118,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $152,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,975.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $98.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.