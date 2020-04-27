WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. AlphaValue lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

WRTBY opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

