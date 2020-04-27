Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $556.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

